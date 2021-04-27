Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00275679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $567.75 or 0.01034120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00715857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,808.46 or 0.99830010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

