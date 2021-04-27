Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00275679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $567.75 or 0.01034120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00715857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,808.46 or 0.99830010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

