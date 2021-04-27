Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Down 8.8% This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $29.45 million and $859,055.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00277960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.66 or 0.01035527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026678 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00718647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.19 or 1.00298797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

