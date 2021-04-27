DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $951,265.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $47.44 or 0.00086681 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $49.15 million and $951,265.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00276197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $570.71 or 0.01042849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00719718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.66 or 1.00021437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

