Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $698.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $65.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

