Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

