Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.00

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 501848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $504.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.07 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duluth by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

