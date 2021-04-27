DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.88

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $11.96. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 28,854 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 42,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

