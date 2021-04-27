Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Hits $281,581.07

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001386 BTC on exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $281,581.07 and approximately $120,671.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

