Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $144.78.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 52.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $5,183,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

