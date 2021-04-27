Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Major Shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde Sells 151,126 Shares

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02.

On Friday, April 16th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $12,802.65.

EAR stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. 715,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,956. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $13,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000.

EAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

