Earnbase Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $11,663.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Earnbase has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for about $11.89 or 0.00021636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00281339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01058609 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00724289 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,811.65 or 0.99731943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

