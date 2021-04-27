East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

