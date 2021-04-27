Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.28-1.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.28-1.30 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

