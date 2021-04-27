Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 265.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

