EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.740-5.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.420-1.460 EPS.

EGP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $156.33. The company had a trading volume of 142,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,214. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $157.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

