EasyFi 1-Day Volume Reaches $941,654.00 (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $37.31 million and $941,654.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for about $14.78 or 0.00026908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.00787121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.94 or 0.08025378 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

