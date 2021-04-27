easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,030.22 ($13.46) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 988.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 815.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.