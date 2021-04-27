eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Cut by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 330,364 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 3.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of eBay worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

