Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ EBIX traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. 493,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,884. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

Get Ebix alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.