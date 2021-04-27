Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 99,600 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 99,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,584.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00.

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 192,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

