Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.63

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.72. Edap Tms shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 585,017 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. B. Riley boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $218.74 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

