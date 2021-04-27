Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.06 million-$12.54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.67 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDAP. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 489,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,134. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $213.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.17 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

