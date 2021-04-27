Eden Market Capitalization Reaches $4.45 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Eden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eden has traded up 62.4% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $339,632.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00829638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00096335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.35 or 0.08035966 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

