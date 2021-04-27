Eden Reaches Market Cap of $4.22 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $417,044.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.00783838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.28 or 0.08033881 BTC.

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

