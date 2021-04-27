Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 7,537 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304.24.
- On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $17,864.10.
- On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,092 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,686.96.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $37,844.14.
- On Monday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,775.16.
- On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $396,595.30.
NASDAQ SREV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 285,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $137.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 176,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceSource International
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
