Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

