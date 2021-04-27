EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.62

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.62 and traded as high as $59.15. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 16,238 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

