Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

