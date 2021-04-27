Effect.AI Hits Market Capitalization of $25.01 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $25.01 million and approximately $227,024.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050146 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.00327420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00031378 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005969 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

