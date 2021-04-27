Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 60,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

