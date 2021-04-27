Electric Vehicle Zone Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.36 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $38.18 million and $4.36 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00274713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.95 or 0.01042601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00715391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,863.75 or 0.99835841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

