Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Tops One Day Volume of $63,062.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $63,062.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

