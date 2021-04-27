Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.44. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 23,919 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

