Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $896.69

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 896.69 ($11.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,088 ($14.21). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,081 ($14.12), with a volume of 608,612 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECM shares. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 788.45 ($10.30).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,014.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 896.69.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Rona A. Fairhead acquired 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.