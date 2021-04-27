Electroneum Price Hits $0.0217 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $388.09 million and $1.18 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,858,465,037 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

