Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,785,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $143.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

