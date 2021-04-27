Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,949 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 18,352 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $48,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Shares of EA opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

