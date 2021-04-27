Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EKTAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Elekta AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 1,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. Elekta AB has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $15.19.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

