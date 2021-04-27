Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMNSF remained flat at $$1.77 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

