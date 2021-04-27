Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.1% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

