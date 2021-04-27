Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.1% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
