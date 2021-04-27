Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.800-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.60 billion-$27.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.69 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.80-8.00 EPS.

NYSE LLY traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.21. 6,778,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.16. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.38.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

