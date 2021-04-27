Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Down to $187.22

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $187.22, but opened at $180.13. Eli Lilly and shares last traded at $181.55, with a volume of 65,826 shares trading hands.
LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.
The company has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
