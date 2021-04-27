Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Down to $187.22

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $187.22, but opened at $180.13. Eli Lilly and shares last traded at $181.55, with a volume of 65,826 shares trading hands.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

The company has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

