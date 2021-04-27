Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.6-27.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.89 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.38.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

