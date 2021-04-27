Elitium One Day Trading Volume Tops $230,573.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00009634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $158.62 million and approximately $230,573.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.00760540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.02 or 0.08125982 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

