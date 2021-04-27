Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 169,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 627,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

