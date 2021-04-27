Emercoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,247.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. Emercoin has a market cap of $12.93 million and $24,247.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,343,955 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

