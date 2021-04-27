Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.19. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 88,009 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 66.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

