Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Trading Down 4.6%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. 9,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 13,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

About Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.