Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $20,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

NYSE ESRT opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,118.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

